Rose Zhang, two past champs highlight initial 70-player Augusta National Women's Amateur field

The top 45 eligible players in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking have accepted invitations for the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

In total, 70 players have committed to the March 29-April 1 championship at Champions Retreat (first 36 holes) and Augusta National Golf Club (final round). They include two past champions, last year's winner Anna Davis and 2021 champ Tsubasa Kajitani, as well as world No. 1 Rose Zhang.

The 2023 edition of the ANWA will include two new wrinkles: The 36-hole cut will now be made to the top 30 and ties, and the first two rounds at Champions Retreat will be broadcast live on Golf Channel while NBC Sports continues to broadcast the final round at Augusta National.

That news follows an earlier announcement that the ANWA winner would now receive an additional major exemption, into the Chevron Championship, which starting this year will be contested over new dates, April 20-23, and at a new venue, The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodland, Texas. With the addition of the Chevron invite, the ANWA winner will be awarded three major exemptions, the U.S. Women’s Open and AIG Women’s Open being the others.

