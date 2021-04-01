The first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur wrapped up Thursday morning at Champions Retreat Golf Club, outside of Augusta, Georgia.

Overnight leader Kate Smith, who was 4 under par through 12 holes when play was suspended Wednesday because of inclement weather, bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14, then double-bogeyed the par-4 16th for an even-par 72.

That put the Nebraska senior two shots off the 18-hole lead, held by Arizona State sophomore Linn Grant and Houston sophomore Karen Fredgaard.

Four players in the 82-person field broke par in the opening round. Reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Rose Zhang shot 71, as did South Carolina’s Ana Peláez Triviño.

The second round began as the first round was concluding, at 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday. The top 30 players after Round 2 will qualify for Saturday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club. A playoff will break any ties at the 30th position and can be watched live on Golf Channel.

There is no tournament play scheduled for Friday as all tournament participants – those who made the cut and those who didn’t – will get to practice at Augusta National.