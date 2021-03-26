Round of 16 matches and tee times for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The Round of 16 in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play takes place Saturday morning at Austin Country Club. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET. Click here to watch the live stream.

The quarterfinals will then be contested in the afternoon, with the semifinals and finals on Sunday. Here's a look at matchups and tee times for the first round of knockout play:

(All times Eastern)

8:35 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood (21) vs. Dylan Frittelli (64)

8:46 a.m.: Billy Horschel (32) vs. Kevin Streelman (53)

8:57 a.m.: Sergio Garcia (39) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (48)

9:08 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre (41) vs. Victor Perez (31)

9:19 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Ian Poulter (60)

9:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm (3) vs. Erik van Rooyen (62)

9:41 a.m.: Bubba Watson (55) vs. Brian Harman (54)

9:52 a.m.: Matt Kuchar (52) vs. Jordan Spieth (49)

