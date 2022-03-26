Round of 16 recap from WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Dustin Johnson ended journeyman Richard Bland’s Cinderella run at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, while Scottie Scheffler moved one match closer to his second consecutive trip to the final match at Austin Country Club.

In a re-match of last year’s final, Scheffler made an unlikely birdie from the mulch left of the 16th green to beat defending champion Billy Horschel, 1 up; while Johnson continued his match play march with a 3-and-2 victory over Bland, a 49-year-old WGC-Match Play rookie.

“I'm really close. Putter needs to get a little better. It's starting to get there. But, yeah, the golf game, the swing feels really good, so I'm giving myself all the chances that I need,” said Johnson, whose winning streak in match play events (counting last fall’s Ryder Cup) has now been stretched to nine consecutive victories.

Johnson will play Brooks Koepka, who needed extra holes (19 holes) to defeat world No. 1 Jon Rahm, in the quarterfinals. Scheffler will face Seamus Power, who won his Sweet 16 match against Tyrrell Hatton, 4 and 3.

Kevin Kisner pulled off the morning’s biggest and best rally after falling 3 down to Adam Scott through 14 holes. The 2019 WGC-Match Play champion birdied the 15th hole (2 down), chipped in for eagle at the 16th hole (1 down) and made par at No. 17 to tie the match. He chipped to 7 feet for birdie and the victory at the closing hole.

Will Zalatoris defeated Kevin Na in 22 holes, which made it the longest match in the Round of 16.

“It's kind of crazy how much good fortune I've had at this golf course and this tournament,” said Kisner, who will play Zalatoris in the afternoon session. “Making that birdie on 15, holing that bunker shot [at No. 16] really swung the momentum and I was fortunate here on 18 to leave it in a perfect spot off the tee. Holing those putts to win never gets old.”

Abraham Ancer had the morning’s most one-sided match with an impressive 7-and-6 victory over world No. 2 Collin Morikawa. He’ll face Corey Conners, who defeated Takumi Kanaya 5 and 3, in the quarterfinals.