Pool play is over and its time for the knockout stage at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Sixteen players remain and that number will be whittled down to four by the end of Saturday.

The Round of 16 will take place in the morning with quarterfinals in the afternoon at Austin Country Club. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET, with NBC taking over at noon.

Here's a look at the Sweet 16 matchups and tee times (click here for the bracket; all times ET):

8:35 a.m.: (5) Max Homa vs. (50)Mackenzie Hughes

8:46 a.m.: (4) Patrick Cantlay vs. (13) Sam Burns

8:57 a.m.: (59) Matt Kuchar vs. (32) Jason Day

9:08 a.m.: (1) Scottie Scheffler vs. (43) J.T. Poston

9:19 a.m.: (6) Xander Schauffele vs. (61) J.J. Spaun

9:30 a.m.: (3) Rory McIlroy vs. (46) Lucas Herbert

9:41 a.m.: (56) Andrew Putnam vs. (19) Kurt Kitayama

9:52 a.m.: (22) Billy Horschel vs. (15) Cam Young