Round-by-round look, from Pebble to Augusta, at the Tiger Slam

Getty Images

After winning the 1999 PGA Championship, his first major victory in over two years, Tiger Woods finished fifth at the 2000 Masters Tournament. It would be 14 months until he lost another major championship.

Here's a round-by-round look, from the 2000 U.S. Open through the 2001 Masters, at what Woods shot and where he stood on the leaderboard.

2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach
  Tiger's score (par 71) Position Standing
First round 65 1 (-6) 1-shot lead
Second round 69 1 (-8) 6-shot lead
Third round 71 1 (-8) 10-shot lead
Final round 67 1 (-12) 15-shot win
2000 Open at St. Andrews
  Tiger's score (par 72) Position Standing
First round 67 T-2 (-5) 1 back of Ernie Els
Second round 66 1 (-11) 3-shot lead
Third round 67 1 (-16) 6-shot lead
Final round 69 1 (-19) 8-shot win
2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla
  Tiger's score (par 72) Position Standing
First round 66 T-1 (-6) Tied with Scott Dunlap
Second round 67 1 (-11) 1-shot lead
Third round 70 1 (-13) 1-shot lead
Final round 67 T-1 (-18) Tied with Bob May
Three-hole playoff -1 1 Playoff win by 1 shot
2001 Masters at Augusta National
  Tiger's score (par 72) Position Standing
First round 70 T-15 (-2) 5 back of Chris DiMarco
Second round 66 T-2 (-8) 2 back of Chris DiMarco
Third round 68 1 (-12) 1-shot lead
Final round 68 1 (-16) 2-shot win

