Round-by-round look, from Pebble to Augusta, at the Tiger Slam

After winning the 1999 PGA Championship, his first major victory in over two years, Tiger Woods finished fifth at the 2000 Masters Tournament. It would be 14 months until he lost another major championship.

Here's a round-by-round look, from the 2000 U.S. Open through the 2001 Masters, at what Woods shot and where he stood on the leaderboard.

2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Tiger's score (par 71) Position Standing First round 65 1 (-6) 1-shot lead Second round 69 1 (-8) 6-shot lead Third round 71 1 (-8) 10-shot lead Final round 67 1 (-12) 15-shot win

2000 Open at St. Andrews Tiger's score (par 72) Position Standing First round 67 T-2 (-5) 1 back of Ernie Els Second round 66 1 (-11) 3-shot lead Third round 67 1 (-16) 6-shot lead Final round 69 1 (-19) 8-shot win

2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla Tiger's score (par 72) Position Standing First round 66 T-1 (-6) Tied with Scott Dunlap Second round 67 1 (-11) 1-shot lead Third round 70 1 (-13) 1-shot lead Final round 67 T-1 (-18) Tied with Bob May Three-hole playoff -1 1 Playoff win by 1 shot