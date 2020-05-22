Round-by-round look, from Pebble to Augusta, at the Tiger Slam

After winning the 1999 PGA Championship, his first major victory in over two years, Tiger Woods finished fifth at the 2000 Masters Tournament. It would be 14 months until he lost another major championship.
Here's a round-by-round look, from the 2000 U.S. Open through the 2001 Masters, at what Woods shot and where he stood on the leaderboard.
2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach
|Tiger's score (par 71)
|Position
|Standing
|First round
|65
|1 (-6)
|1-shot lead
|Second round
|69
|1 (-8)
|6-shot lead
|Third round
|71
|1 (-8)
|10-shot lead
|Final round
|67
|1 (-12)
|15-shot win
2000 Open at St. Andrews
|Tiger's score (par 72)
|Position
|Standing
|First round
|67
|T-2 (-5)
|1 back of Ernie Els
|Second round
|66
|1 (-11)
|3-shot lead
|Third round
|67
|1 (-16)
|6-shot lead
|Final round
|69
|1 (-19)
|8-shot win
2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla
|Tiger's score (par 72)
|Position
|Standing
|First round
|66
|T-1 (-6)
|Tied with Scott Dunlap
|Second round
|67
|1 (-11)
|1-shot lead
|Third round
|70
|1 (-13)
|1-shot lead
|Final round
|67
|T-1 (-18)
|Tied with Bob May
|Three-hole playoff
|-1
|1
|Playoff win by 1 shot
2001 Masters at Augusta National
|Tiger's score (par 72)
|Position
|Standing
|First round
|70
|T-15 (-2)
|5 back of Chris DiMarco
|Second round
|66
|T-2 (-8)
|2 back of Chris DiMarco
|Third round
|68
|1 (-12)
|1-shot lead
|Final round
|68
|1 (-16)
|2-shot win