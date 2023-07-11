×

Royal Birkdale to host 2026 Open Championship

The 2026 Open Championship will be played at Royal Birkdale, the R&A announced Tuesday. It will be the 11th time the English course has hosted the game’s oldest major.

The course hosted the 2017 championship, which was won by Jordan Spieth, and the list of Open winners at Royal Birkdale includes Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino and Johnny Miller.

“Royal Birkdale is a world class championship venue and its outstanding links will once again provide the world’s best men’s professional golfers with a tough but fair test of their talents and capabilities as they compete for the Claret Jug,” R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

Royal Liverpool will host this year’s Open Championship next week, followed by Royal Troon in ’24 and Royal Portrush in ’25.

