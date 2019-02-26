Royal Liverpool to host The Open in 2022

The R&A announced Tuesday that Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host The Open in 2022.

Located in the town of Hoylake in northwest England, Royal Liverpool has hosted The Open 12 times before, although just two of those instances have come since 1968. But they both produced notable champions: Tiger Woods won on a crispy layout in 2006, and Rory McIlroy captured his lone Open title there in 2014.

"The Open has a strong affinity with England's Golf Coast," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers. "Following the success of the championship at Royal Birkdale two years ago, we know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at the prospect of a return to Royal Liverpool."

The 2022 announcement is the most future Open date the R&A has confirmed. This year the tournament will head to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, with Royal St. George's in England hosting in 2020. The scene will shift to the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2021 for the tournament's 150th edition.