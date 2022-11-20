×

RSM Classic payout: Adam Svensson's first PGA Tour win nets nearly $1.5 million

Getty Images

Adam Svensson entered this week's RSM Classic with three Korn Ferry Tour victories to his name.

His win Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club, his first of the PGA Tour variety, nearly quadrupled his winnings ($1.458 million) from those three KFT events combined ($396,000).

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Svensson and the rest of the players who made the cut at the RSM Classic:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Adam Svensson

500

1,458,000

2

Brian Harman

208

612,900

2

Callum Tarren

208

612,900

2

Sahith Theegala

208

612,900

5

Joel Dahmen

93

277,830

5

Cole Hammer

0

277,830

5

Seamus Power

93

277,830

5

Alex Smalley

93

277,830

5

Chris Stroud

93

277,830

10

Erik Barnes

65

188,325

10

Wyndham Clark

65

188,325

10

David Lingmerth

65

188,325

10

Patrick Rodgers

65

188,325

10

Robby Shelton

65

188,325

15

Will Gordon

50

127,575

15

Taylor Montgomery

50

127,575

15

Seung-Yul Noh

50

127,575

15

Taylor Pendrith

50

127,575

15

Greyson Sigg

50

127,575

15

J.J. Spaun

50

127,575

21

Harry Higgs

37

76,646

21

Beau Hossler

37

76,646

21

Russell Knox

37

76,646

21

Danny Lee

37

76,646

21

Ben Martin

37

76,646

21

J.T. Poston

37

76,646

21

Andrew Putnam

37

76,646

21

Ben Taylor

37

76,646

29

Zac Blair

26

51,908

29

Harris English

26

51,908

29

Ben Griffin

26

51,908

29

Paul Haley II

26

51,908

29

Kevin Kisner

26

51,908

29

Justin Rose

26

51,908

35

Chris Gotterup

0

41,209

35

Michael Kim

20

41,209

35

Patton Kizzire

20

41,209

35

Kevin Streelman

20

41,209

39

Aaron Baddeley

15

32,805

39

Hayden Buckley

15

32,805

39

Eric Cole

15

32,805

39

Keith Mitchell

15

32,805

39

Henrik Norlander

15

32,805

39

Carl Yuan

15

32,805

45

Akshay Bhatia

0

27,135

46

Ryan Armour

9

21,749

46

Brice Garnett

9

21,749

46

Jim Herman

9

21,749

46

Stephan Jaeger

9

21,749

46

Denny McCarthy

9

21,749

46

Davis Riley

9

21,749

46

Kevin Roy

9

21,749

46

Dylan Wu

9

21,749

54

Jacob Bridgeman

0

18,630

54

Dean Burmester

6

18,630

54

Trevor Cone

6

18,630

54

Brent Grant

6

18,630

54

Scott Stallings

6

18,630

54

Martin Trainer

6

18,630

54

Brandon Wu

6

18,630

54

Kevin Yu

6

18,630

62

Tyson Alexander

5

17,820

62

Matthias Schwab

5

17,820

64

Joseph Bramlett

4

17,496

64

Doc Redman

4

17,496

66

Justin Suh

4

17,253

67

Zecheng Dou

4

17,010

67

Andrew Landry

4

17,010

69

MJ Daffue

3

16,767

