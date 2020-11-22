RSM Classic payout: Robert Streb earns nearly $1.2 million

Getty Images

Here is the complete purse payout and FedExCup points breakdown for RSM Classic winner Robert Streb and the rest of the players who made the cut at Sea Island:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Robert Streb 500 1,188,000
2 Kevin Kisner 300 719,400
3 Cameron Tringale 190 455,400
4 Andrew Landry 123 297,000
4 Bernd Wiesberger 0 297,000
6 Harris English 89 215,325
6 Zach Johnson 89 215,325
6 Kyle Stanley 89 215,325
6 Camilo Villegas 89 215,325
10 Corey Conners 73 173,250
10 Patton Kizzire 73 173,250
12 Jason Day 61 140,250
12 John Huh 61 140,250
12 Rory Sabbatini 61 140,250
15 Keegan Bradley 53 113,850
15 Bronson Burgoon 53 113,850
15 Matthew NeSmith 53 113,850
18 Doug Ghim 45 87,450
18 Emiliano Grillo 45 87,450
18 Chris Kirk 45 87,450
18 Alex Noren 45 87,450
18 Scott Piercy 45 87,450
23 Wyndham Clark 34 55,959
23 Lucas Glover 34 55,959
23 Chesson Hadley 34 55,959
23 Tyrrell Hatton 34 55,959
23 Charley Hoffman 34 55,959
23 Roger Sloan 34 55,959
23 Henrik Stenson 34 55,959
30 Russell Henley 24 39,553
30 Jim Herman 24 39,553
30 Bo Hoag 24 39,553
30 Adam Long 24 39,553
30 Vaughn Taylor 24 39,553
30 Branden Grace 24 39,553
30 Charles Howell III 24 39,553
37 Tommy Fleetwood 16 28,710
37 Matt Kuchar 16 28,710
37 Nate Lashley 16 28,710
37 Andrew Putnam 16 28,710
37 Webb Simpson 16 28,710
37 Brendon Todd 16 28,710
37 Matt Wallace 16 28,710
44 Matt Jones 11 21,450
44 Keith Mitchell 11 21,450
44 Joaquin Niemann 11 21,450
44 Sepp Straka 11 21,450
48 Peter Malnati 9 17,952
48 Adam Schenk 9 17,952
50 Joel Dahmen 8 16,401
50 Shane Lowry 8 16,401
50 Ian Poulter 8 16,401
50 Brian Stuard 8 16,401
54 Rafa Cabrera Bello 6 15,510
54 Kevin Streelman 6 15,510
54 Josh Teater 6 15,510
57 Aaron Baddeley 6 15,180
57 Sebastian Cappelen 6 15,180
59 Graeme McDowell 5 14,784
59 Sean O'Hair 5 14,784
59 Rob Oppenheim 5 14,784
59 J.J. Spaun 5 14,784
63 Ryan Brehm 4 14,388
63 Scott Stallings 4 14,388
65 Kevin Chappell 4 14,190