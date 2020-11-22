RSM Classic payout: Robert Streb earns nearly $1.2 million

Here is the complete purse payout and FedExCup points breakdown for RSM Classic winner Robert Streb and the rest of the players who made the cut at Sea Island:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Robert Streb
|500
|1,188,000
|2
|Kevin Kisner
|300
|719,400
|3
|Cameron Tringale
|190
|455,400
|4
|Andrew Landry
|123
|297,000
|4
|Bernd Wiesberger
|0
|297,000
|6
|Harris English
|89
|215,325
|6
|Zach Johnson
|89
|215,325
|6
|Kyle Stanley
|89
|215,325
|6
|Camilo Villegas
|89
|215,325
|10
|Corey Conners
|73
|173,250
|10
|Patton Kizzire
|73
|173,250
|12
|Jason Day
|61
|140,250
|12
|John Huh
|61
|140,250
|12
|Rory Sabbatini
|61
|140,250
|15
|Keegan Bradley
|53
|113,850
|15
|Bronson Burgoon
|53
|113,850
|15
|Matthew NeSmith
|53
|113,850
|18
|Doug Ghim
|45
|87,450
|18
|Emiliano Grillo
|45
|87,450
|18
|Chris Kirk
|45
|87,450
|18
|Alex Noren
|45
|87,450
|18
|Scott Piercy
|45
|87,450
|23
|Wyndham Clark
|34
|55,959
|23
|Lucas Glover
|34
|55,959
|23
|Chesson Hadley
|34
|55,959
|23
|Tyrrell Hatton
|34
|55,959
|23
|Charley Hoffman
|34
|55,959
|23
|Roger Sloan
|34
|55,959
|23
|Henrik Stenson
|34
|55,959
|30
|Russell Henley
|24
|39,553
|30
|Jim Herman
|24
|39,553
|30
|Bo Hoag
|24
|39,553
|30
|Adam Long
|24
|39,553
|30
|Vaughn Taylor
|24
|39,553
|30
|Branden Grace
|24
|39,553
|30
|Charles Howell III
|24
|39,553
|37
|Tommy Fleetwood
|16
|28,710
|37
|Matt Kuchar
|16
|28,710
|37
|Nate Lashley
|16
|28,710
|37
|Andrew Putnam
|16
|28,710
|37
|Webb Simpson
|16
|28,710
|37
|Brendon Todd
|16
|28,710
|37
|Matt Wallace
|16
|28,710
|44
|Matt Jones
|11
|21,450
|44
|Keith Mitchell
|11
|21,450
|44
|Joaquin Niemann
|11
|21,450
|44
|Sepp Straka
|11
|21,450
|48
|Peter Malnati
|9
|17,952
|48
|Adam Schenk
|9
|17,952
|50
|Joel Dahmen
|8
|16,401
|50
|Shane Lowry
|8
|16,401
|50
|Ian Poulter
|8
|16,401
|50
|Brian Stuard
|8
|16,401
|54
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|6
|15,510
|54
|Kevin Streelman
|6
|15,510
|54
|Josh Teater
|6
|15,510
|57
|Aaron Baddeley
|6
|15,180
|57
|Sebastian Cappelen
|6
|15,180
|59
|Graeme McDowell
|5
|14,784
|59
|Sean O'Hair
|5
|14,784
|59
|Rob Oppenheim
|5
|14,784
|59
|J.J. Spaun
|5
|14,784
|63
|Ryan Brehm
|4
|14,388
|63
|Scott Stallings
|4
|14,388
|65
|Kevin Chappell
|4
|14,190