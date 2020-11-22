RSM Classic payout: Robert Streb earns nearly $1.2 million

Here is the complete purse payout and FedExCup points breakdown for RSM Classic winner Robert Streb and the rest of the players who made the cut at Sea Island:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Robert Streb 500 1,188,000 2 Kevin Kisner 300 719,400 3 Cameron Tringale 190 455,400 4 Andrew Landry 123 297,000 4 Bernd Wiesberger 0 297,000 6 Harris English 89 215,325 6 Zach Johnson 89 215,325 6 Kyle Stanley 89 215,325 6 Camilo Villegas 89 215,325 10 Corey Conners 73 173,250 10 Patton Kizzire 73 173,250 12 Jason Day 61 140,250 12 John Huh 61 140,250 12 Rory Sabbatini 61 140,250 15 Keegan Bradley 53 113,850 15 Bronson Burgoon 53 113,850 15 Matthew NeSmith 53 113,850 18 Doug Ghim 45 87,450 18 Emiliano Grillo 45 87,450 18 Chris Kirk 45 87,450 18 Alex Noren 45 87,450 18 Scott Piercy 45 87,450 23 Wyndham Clark 34 55,959 23 Lucas Glover 34 55,959 23 Chesson Hadley 34 55,959 23 Tyrrell Hatton 34 55,959 23 Charley Hoffman 34 55,959 23 Roger Sloan 34 55,959 23 Henrik Stenson 34 55,959 30 Russell Henley 24 39,553 30 Jim Herman 24 39,553 30 Bo Hoag 24 39,553 30 Adam Long 24 39,553 30 Vaughn Taylor 24 39,553 30 Branden Grace 24 39,553 30 Charles Howell III 24 39,553 37 Tommy Fleetwood 16 28,710 37 Matt Kuchar 16 28,710 37 Nate Lashley 16 28,710 37 Andrew Putnam 16 28,710 37 Webb Simpson 16 28,710 37 Brendon Todd 16 28,710 37 Matt Wallace 16 28,710 44 Matt Jones 11 21,450 44 Keith Mitchell 11 21,450 44 Joaquin Niemann 11 21,450 44 Sepp Straka 11 21,450 48 Peter Malnati 9 17,952 48 Adam Schenk 9 17,952 50 Joel Dahmen 8 16,401 50 Shane Lowry 8 16,401 50 Ian Poulter 8 16,401 50 Brian Stuard 8 16,401 54 Rafa Cabrera Bello 6 15,510 54 Kevin Streelman 6 15,510 54 Josh Teater 6 15,510 57 Aaron Baddeley 6 15,180 57 Sebastian Cappelen 6 15,180 59 Graeme McDowell 5 14,784 59 Sean O'Hair 5 14,784 59 Rob Oppenheim 5 14,784 59 J.J. Spaun 5 14,784 63 Ryan Brehm 4 14,388 63 Scott Stallings 4 14,388 65 Kevin Chappell 4 14,190