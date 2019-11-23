Rules official clears Todd's putter grip after miss

Getty Images

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Brendon Todd’s 8-under 62 Saturday at the RSM Classic was nearly perfect.

Todd, who leads by two in his quest to win his third consecutive event, was bogey-free for the day, hitting 14 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation. He had nine one-putts.

The only time things didn’t go according to plan was on the 14th hole, but his concern had nothing to do with his swing or his game.

Brendon Todd

The RSM Classic: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Todd narrowly missed his 11-footer for birdie and quickly noticed something wrong with his putter.

“I kind of ran my hands down the shaft in frustration,” he said. “There's this rubber end to the grip that I guess is rolled up and it can roll down, so I rolled it down on accident and I just wanted to make sure that wouldn't be a non-conforming club if I rolled it back up, or putted with it down.”

Todd called over a rules official who informed him his putter was still conforming and that he could continue using it.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Not afraid of the dark: Todd eyes third straight win after busting out of slump

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brendon Todd has endured some dark days in professional golf, but now he's on the verge of winning his third consecutive PGA Tour event and joining Tiger Woods in the record books.
News & Opinion

Todd (62) leads RSM, seeks third straight win

BY Associated Press  — 

Brendon Todd will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic as he goes for his third straight PGA Tour victory.
Golf Central

Todd on possible Prez Cup fill-in: 'I haven't thought about that'

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Is back-to-back winner Brendon Todd a possible late add for the Presidents Cup? Even he isn't so sure.