With rumors swirling, Cam Smith admits he's 'ready to cop some heat'

Cam Smith offered a slight hint about his upcoming plans following the first round of the playoff opener.

Speaking to Sky Sports after a first-round 67 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Smith said he was prepared to “cop some heat” for his decisions.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Smith, the world No. 2 and reigning Open champion, was set to depart for LIV Golf following the conclusion of the playoffs after reportedly receiving a nine-figure signing bonus.

When repeatedly pressed by a reporter at TPC Southwind, Smith said he had no comment on the report and was solely focused on the FedExCup. The awkward exchange did little to tamp down speculation about his future.

“It’s just their job, mate, and that’s what they’re there to do,” Smith said Thursday in an interview with Sky Sports’ Nick Dougherty. “They’re there to sell stories, and I’m sure they’ve had a few looks at it the past few days.”

“I’m ready to cop some heat. I understand that’s what I’ve said, but I’m here to win the FedExCup playoffs. That’s my No. 1 goal. Whatever happens after that will come from me.”

Smith entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed, with a great opportunity to secure the $18 million first-place prize. After the 3-under start, he’s projected to drop to fifth.