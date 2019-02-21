MEXICO CITY – It’s been a whirlwind handful of weeks for Ryan Fox.

Fox had played five consecutive weeks in three different countries, from the United Arab Emirates to Australia, before the real scramble began Monday when he learned he’d earned a spot into this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

Fox flew from New Zealand to Mexico City and arrived at 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday having never seen Chapultepec Golf Club.

“It was actually a tough decision. I've got the New Zealand Open next week,” said Fox, who will now end up playing seven straight weeks. “It's the 100th New Zealand Open, which is a really big event for me. We were tossing up, do we come here with no preparation and then needing preparation for the New Zealand Open. But in the end, it's a WGC.”

Fox admitted to a serious case of jetlag after waking up Thursday morning at 1 a.m., but it didn’t seem to impact his play early on Day 1. He moved to 2 under through seven holes but struggled to a 1-over 72.

“I actually felt alright for most of the round, and it sort of really hit me on sort of 13, 14, and I kind of felt drunk almost the last five or six holes, limbs flying everywhere,” Fox said. “I hung on pretty well. Holed a couple of decent putts coming home, just to limit the damage a little bit.”

Fox won the European Tour’s World Super 6 Perth in Australia last week and subsequently moved to 66th in the Official World Golf Ranking, which secured him a spot in this week’s field.

With the New Zealand Open on tap for Fox, let the scramble continue.