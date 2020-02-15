Ryan Palmer needs 6 shots to escape bunker at Riviera

Getty Images

Ryan Palmer paid the price for short-siding himself Saturday at the Genesis Invitational.

Palmer went at back-left flag on Riviera's par-3 14th hole and ended up in a greenside bunker, 40 feet from the hole. Six shots later he finally found the green.

Yes, it took Palmer six strokes to escape the sand. His attempts ended up just short, fat, bladed; one ball rolled back into a footprint.

Genesis Invitational: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Once Palmer got on the dance floor, he two-putted from 11 feet for a sextuple-bogey 9.

Palmer ended up carding a 10-over 81 that also included a double bogey, six bogeys, two birdies and an eagle.

