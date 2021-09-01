Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker hosting dinner for Team USA's six qualifiers

Getty Images

ATLANTA – With the Ryder Cup looming in three weeks U.S. captain Steve Stricker is at East Lake this week to ready his team for the matches.

Stricker planned a team dinner with the six players who have already qualified for the U.S. Team – Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay – Tuesday in Atlanta.

Yes, the dinner will include DeChambeau and Koepka, who have been engaged in a summer-long spat on social media, but that won’t be the focus of Wednesday’s dinner.

Instead, Stricker plans to go over the week at Whistling Straits and what players should expect. There will also likely be some talk about Stricker’s potential captain’s picks which will be made on Wednesday

