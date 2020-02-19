Everyone knows that Phil Mickelson has never won the U.S. Open – the only major trophy he's never held.

Most people are aware that he's finished runner-up six times in the national championship.

But of those half-dozen occasions, do you know how many occurred in the state of New York?

Mickelson certainly does.

The USGA's U.S. Open Twitter account posed the question on Tuesday, tagging Mickelson in the process.

Mickelson, ever-present on social media, responded, sad emoji and all.

For the record, that's 2002 (Bethpage), 2004 (Shinnecock), 2006 (Winged Foot) and 2009 (Bethpage). This year's U.S. Open is again at Winged Foot, where Mickelson led by one shot on the 72nd hole and made double bogey to lose.