Sam Burns at career high in OWGR, while Ryan Fox in position for U.S. Open bid

Getty Images

There was only one change inside the top 10 in the latest Official World Golf Ranking update, and it involved this past week’s winner.

Sam Burns, the Charles Schwab Challenge champ, moved up one spot to No. 9, bumping Jordan Spieth to the 10th position.

It’s a career best for Burns, who has now won three times this season. The man he beat in the Colonial playoff, Scottie Scheffler, remained world No. 1.

There is still one week left for players who are not already exempt for the U.S. Open to gain a spot at Brookline, without going through final qualifying. The top 60 in the world after this week’s Memorial Tournament will earn an exemption.

Ryan Fox, who was runner-up at the DP World Tour’s Dutch Open on Sunday, moved to 59th in the world. He is not already qualified for the season’s third major, so he needs to hang onto that spot for one more week.

Dutch champion Victor Perez jumped 61 spots to No. 100.

