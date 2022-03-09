Sam Woods told a 'super' story about her dad during Hall of Fame speech

The best story we've never heard before that came out of Wednesday's World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony? Perhaps it came from Tiger Woods' daughter, Sam.

In presenting her father, Sam Woods provided a quick anecdote about the moment when she and her brother, Charlie, learned that their dad was a big deal.

"It’s been at the soccer fields and golf tournaments over the years that Charlie and I have begun to realize how famous he actually is," she spoke. "I mean, how can a guy who still FaceTimes his friends to discuss Marvel-DC timelines and who goes to Comic-Con dressed as Batman be one of the greatest golfers that ever lived?"

We can't wait to hear Tiger expand on that one at his next media availability.