Samuel L. Jackson claims he once beat Tiger Woods by eight strokes at St. Andrews

Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson once beat Tiger Woods in a match at St. Andrews?

Seems too good to be true, however, that's what Jackson claims. Though, he said it was a “complete accident."

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Fallon asked Jackson about the rumor and the Pulp Fiction star elaborated. 

"The first time I ever played St. Andrews, they paired me with [Woods] in what was the (Alfred Dunhill Championship) and I was a 16 [handicap]," Jackson said. "So they gave me my 16 shots and I shot a 78 because he said ‘follow me’ and I stayed as close to him as I could. I shot 78, which means I beat him by about eight strokes."

Still seems hard to believe, right? Well, with The Open Championship set to be played at St. Andrews in July, maybe the two should square off in a "Capital One's The Match" type of event ahead of The Open so Jackson can have a chance to silence his doubters.

