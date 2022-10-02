Sanderson Farms payout: Nearly $1.5 million for winner Mac Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes picked up his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took down Sepp Straka with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Country Club of Jackson.
For the win, Hughes collected 500 FedExCup points and nearly $1.5 million. To compare, Hughes barely cleared $1 million when the won his first Tour title, in a five-man playoff at the 2016 RSM Classic.
Here are the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Hughes and the rest of the players who made the Sanderson cut:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|500
|1,422,000
|2
|Sepp Straka
|300
|861,100
|3
|Garrick Higgo
|190
|545,100
|4
|Dean Burmester
|135
|387,100
|5
|Keegan Bradley
|96
|280,944
|5
|Emiliano Grillo
|96
|280,944
|5
|Nick Hardy
|96
|280,944
|5
|Mark Hubbard
|96
|280,944
|9
|Thomas Detry
|73
|207,375
|9
|Taylor Montgomery
|73
|207,375
|9
|Matthew NeSmith
|73
|207,375
|9
|Greyson Sigg
|73
|207,375
|13
|Ryan Armour
|54
|141,542
|13
|Joel Dahmen
|54
|141,542
|13
|Dylan Frittelli
|54
|141,542
|13
|Callum Tarren
|54
|141,542
|13
|S.H. Kim
|54
|141,542
|13
|Scott Stallings
|54
|141,542
|19
|Hayden Buckley
|43
|97,091
|19
|Scott Piercy
|43
|97,091
|19
|Davis Riley
|43
|97,091
|19
|Nick Taylor
|43
|97,091
|19
|Kevin Yu
|43
|97,091
|24
|Ben Griffin
|33
|64,385
|24
|Russell Knox
|33
|64,385
|24
|William McGirt
|33
|64,385
|24
|Taylor Moore
|33
|64,385
|24
|Henrik Norlander
|33
|64,385
|24
|Kevin Streelman
|33
|64,385
|30
|Will Gordon
|23
|45,337
|30
|Lee Hodges
|23
|45,337
|30
|Sam Burns
|23
|45,337
|30
|Cody Gribble
|23
|45,337
|30
|Stephan Jaeger
|23
|45,337
|30
|Chris Kirk
|23
|45,337
|30
|Adam Long
|23
|45,337
|30
|Seamus Power
|23
|45,337
|30
|Andrew Putnam
|23
|45,337
|39
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|15
|31,995
|39
|Brandon Matthews
|15
|31,995
|39
|Denny McCarthy
|15
|31,995
|39
|Ben Taylor
|15
|31,995
|39
|Alejandro Tosti
|0
|31,995
|39
|Brandon Wu
|15
|31,995
|45
|Michael Gligic
|9
|21,795
|45
|Justin Lower
|9
|21,795
|45
|Erik Barnes
|9
|21,795
|45
|Joseph Bramlett
|9
|21,795
|45
|Stewart Cink
|9
|21,795
|45
|Trevor Cone
|9
|21,795
|45
|Adam Hadwin
|9
|21,795
|45
|Peter Malnati
|9
|21,795
|45
|Sam Ryder
|9
|21,795
|54
|Zecheng Dou
|6
|18,249
|54
|Austin Eckroat
|6
|18,249
|54
|Brice Garnett
|6
|18,249
|54
|Paul Haley II
|6
|18,249
|54
|Patrick Rodgers
|6
|18,249
|54
|Adam Svensson
|6
|18,249
|54
|Kyle Westmoreland
|6
|18,249
|61
|MJ Daffue
|4
|17,222
|61
|Nate Lashley
|4
|17,222
|61
|Aaron Rai
|4
|17,222
|61
|Robby Shelton
|4
|17,222
|61
|Brian Stuard
|4
|17,222
|61
|Vince Whaley
|4
|17,222
|67
|C.T. Pan
|3
|16,274
|67
|Austin Smotherman
|3
|16,274
|67
|Sam Stevens
|3
|16,274
|67
|Chris Stroud
|3
|16,274
|67
|Davis Thompson
|3
|16,274
|67
|Dylan Wu
|3
|16,274
|73
|John Huh
|3
|15,563
|73
|Luke List
|3
|15,563
|73
|Nick Watney
|3
|15,563
|76
|Kevin Roy
|2
|15,247
|77
|Carson Young
|2
|15,089
|78
|Tano Goya
|2
|14,931