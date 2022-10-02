×

Sanderson Farms payout: Nearly $1.5 million for winner Mac Hughes

Getty Images

Mackenzie Hughes picked up his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took down Sepp Straka with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Country Club of Jackson.

For the win, Hughes collected 500 FedExCup points and nearly $1.5 million. To compare, Hughes barely cleared $1 million when the won his first Tour title, in a five-man playoff at the 2016 RSM Classic.

Here are the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Hughes and the rest of the players who made the Sanderson cut:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Mackenzie Hughes 500 1,422,000
2 Sepp Straka 300 861,100
3 Garrick Higgo 190 545,100
4 Dean Burmester 135 387,100
5 Keegan Bradley 96 280,944
5 Emiliano Grillo 96 280,944
5 Nick Hardy 96 280,944
5 Mark Hubbard 96 280,944
9 Thomas Detry 73 207,375
9 Taylor Montgomery 73 207,375
9 Matthew NeSmith 73 207,375
9 Greyson Sigg 73 207,375
13 Ryan Armour 54 141,542
13 Joel Dahmen 54 141,542
13 Dylan Frittelli 54 141,542
13 Callum Tarren 54 141,542
13 S.H. Kim 54 141,542
13 Scott Stallings 54 141,542
19 Hayden Buckley 43 97,091
19 Scott Piercy 43 97,091
19 Davis Riley 43 97,091
19 Nick Taylor 43 97,091
19 Kevin Yu 43 97,091
24 Ben Griffin 33 64,385
24 Russell Knox 33 64,385
24 William McGirt 33 64,385
24 Taylor Moore 33 64,385
24 Henrik Norlander 33 64,385
24 Kevin Streelman 33 64,385
30 Will Gordon 23 45,337
30 Lee Hodges 23 45,337
30 Sam Burns 23 45,337
30 Cody Gribble 23 45,337
30 Stephan Jaeger 23 45,337
30 Chris Kirk 23 45,337
30 Adam Long 23 45,337
30 Seamus Power 23 45,337
30 Andrew Putnam 23 45,337
39 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15 31,995
39 Brandon Matthews 15 31,995
39 Denny McCarthy 15 31,995
39 Ben Taylor 15 31,995
39 Alejandro Tosti 0 31,995
39 Brandon Wu 15 31,995
45 Michael Gligic 9 21,795
45 Justin Lower 9 21,795
45 Erik Barnes 9 21,795
45 Joseph Bramlett 9 21,795
45 Stewart Cink 9 21,795
45 Trevor Cone 9 21,795
45 Adam Hadwin 9 21,795
45 Peter Malnati 9 21,795
45 Sam Ryder 9 21,795
54 Zecheng Dou 6 18,249
54 Austin Eckroat 6 18,249
54 Brice Garnett 6 18,249
54 Paul Haley II 6 18,249
54 Patrick Rodgers 6 18,249
54 Adam Svensson 6 18,249
54 Kyle Westmoreland 6 18,249
61 MJ Daffue 4 17,222
61 Nate Lashley 4 17,222
61 Aaron Rai 4 17,222
61 Robby Shelton 4 17,222
61 Brian Stuard 4 17,222
61 Vince Whaley 4 17,222
67 C.T. Pan 3 16,274
67 Austin Smotherman 3 16,274
67 Sam Stevens 3 16,274
67 Chris Stroud 3 16,274
67 Davis Thompson 3 16,274
67 Dylan Wu 3 16,274
73 John Huh 3 15,563
73 Luke List 3 15,563
73 Nick Watney 3 15,563
76 Kevin Roy 2 15,247
77 Carson Young 2 15,089
78 Tano Goya 2 14,931

More articles like this
Golf Central

Hughes on early celly: ‘I knew about a foot out’

BY Brentley Romine  — 

By the time his winning putt dropped Sunday at the Sanderson Farms, Mackenzie Hughes already had begun to unleash the fist pump.
Golf Central

Tour rookie Burmester wants name next to Tiger

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Dean Burmester kicked off his rookie season on the PGA Tour with a solo fourth at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and he's planning on playing a lot of golf in the U.S. this season.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: Sanderson Farms champ Hughes

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at the equipment Mackenzie Hughes used to win his second PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship.