Sanderson Farms payout: Nearly $1.5 million for winner Mac Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes picked up his second career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took down Sepp Straka with a birdie on the second playoff hole at the Country Club of Jackson.

For the win, Hughes collected 500 FedExCup points and nearly $1.5 million. To compare, Hughes barely cleared $1 million when the won his first Tour title, in a five-man playoff at the 2016 RSM Classic.

Here are the purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Hughes and the rest of the players who made the Sanderson cut: