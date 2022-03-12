Over 54 hours later, first round of The Players is finally over

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It took two and a half days – and officially 54 hours, 16 minutes – but officials finally completed the first round at the weather-delayed Players Championship Saturday.

The second wave from the event’s first round completed their rounds just before 2 p.m. ET and readied for the start of what promised to be an equally eventful second round at TPC Sawgrass.

Attempts to complete the first round Thursday and Friday were washed out by a series of storms that drenched the Stadium Course. The first round was suspended at 11:15 a.m. on Friday because of “unplayable conditions” and resumed Saturday at noon after a cold front had finally moved out of the area.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge completed their rounds on Thursday and were tied for the lead at 6 under. The leaders were scheduled to tee off for Round 2 at 5:11 p.m. and 6:28 p.m., respectively.

According to the Tour, 4.8 inches of rain has fallen on the Stadium Course since Monday, including 2.1 inches Friday. The skies cleared just past noon on Saturday and the winds shifted out of the northwest and were expected to gust to 35 mph or more.

The second round began at noon with the second wave of Round 2 scheduled to start at 5 p.m., setting the stage for the event’s first Monday finish since 2005.

