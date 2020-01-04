Xander Schauffele leads Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann by one through two rounds at the year-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions. As the third round gets underway on Saturday at Kapalua's Plantation Course, here's all the who, what and when, you need to know.

WHO: THE LEADERBOARD

1. Xander Schauffele (-9)

T-2. Patrick Reed (-8)

T-2. Joaquin Niemann (-8)

4. Rickie Fowler (-7)

T-6. Patrick Cantlay (-6)

T-6. Justin Thomas (-6)

Click here for the full leaderboard.

WHAT: NEWS AND NOTES, FACTS AND STATS

The defending champion, Schauffele looks to become the first player to go back to back at the Tournament of Champions since Geoff Ogilvy in 2009 and '10. The other player to successfully defend at Kapalua? Stuart Appleby in 2004, '05 and '06.

This time trying to close a 36-hole lead, Schauffele last year trailed by five after both the second and third rounds last year, closing in 62 to win.

Schauffele is the only player in the winners-only field who is still without bogey.

Reed leads the field in birdies with 14, having made 13 of them in his last 29 holes. Over that stretch, since a triple bogey at the seventh Thursday, he's 11 under par.

Reed also leads the field in strokes gained: putting (7.085), having poured in 278 feet worth of putts over two days, his most made through two rounds in his PGA Tour career.

WHEN: TV TIMES AND STREAM LINKS

How to watch live action on TV and online: