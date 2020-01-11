Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis share the lead through two rounds at the Sony Open in Hawaii. With high winds expected to continue at Waialae Country Club, here's where things stand heading into the third round:
WHO: THE LEADERBOARD
T-1. Brendan Steele (-6)
T-1. Cameron Davis (-6)
T-3. Cameron Smith (-5)
T-3. Keegan Bradley (-5)
T-3. Russell Knox (-5)
T-3. Ryan Palmer (-5)
T-3. Sam Ryder (-5)
T-3. Collin Morikawa (-5)
T-3. Bo Hoag (-5)
T-3. Rob Oppenheim (-5)
T-3. Rory Sabbatini (-5)
WHAT: NEWS AND NOTES, FACTS AND STATS
- Brendan Steele (T-1) leads the field in strokes gained: putting (+3.46) and one-putt percentage (55.56%). Steele has recorded 20 one-putts through the first two rounds, the fifth time of his career with at least 20 one-putts through 36 holes.
- After missing five of six cuts this season, Cameron Davis takes his first-ever lead/co-lead on the PGA Tour. Prior to this week, Cameron Davis had never been higher than T-10 after any round on the PGA Tour. He co-leads the Sony Open with Steele at 6 under following a second-round, 4-under 66.
- Collin Morikawa held the 18-hole lead for the first time despite owning one PGA Tour win in his young career. Sitting one shot back after a second-round 70, Morikawa (T-3) will again try for a career-first 54-hole lead. His previous best 36-hole position was at last year's Travelers Championship when he sat T-6 heading into the weekend, but faltered to finish T-36.
- Defending champion Matt Kuchar misses cut following a 3-over 73, his highest score in his last 26 rounds in the event. In addition, 2017 champion Justin Thomas also missed the cut following rounds of 72-71, making his first MC since last summer’s U.S. Open and just his third since the beginning of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.
The 2017 and 2018 winners of the Mayakoba Golf Classic, Patton Kizzire and Matt Kuchar, respectively, also went on to win the Sony Open in Hawaii a few months after their victory in Mexico. Brendon Todd, who won the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic, sits T-24 at 2-under.
WHEN: TV TIMES AND STREAM LINKS
How to watch live action on TV and online:
- Golf Channel, 7:00-10:30 p.m. ET
