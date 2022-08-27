×

Scott Dunlap goes on birdie barrage to take Ally Challenge lead into final round

Getty Images

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Scott Dunlap birdied five of the final six holes for a 9-under 63 and the second-round lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge.

The 59-year-old Dunlap had nine birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 11-under 133 at Warwick Hills. He won his lone senior title in the 2014 Boeing Classic.

“A little putter change that’s helped this week,” Dunlap said. “Yesterday was a little better ball-striking-wise, too. So you never know when something like this is going to happen. But a joy it is. Nowadays, just day a time.”

Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington and Brett Quigley were a stroke back. Stricker shot 64, Harrington 66 and Quigley 68.

Full-field scores from The Ally Challenge

“I finally made some putts,” Stricker said. “And I got to give credit to my pal Jerry. Jerry Kelly. Yeah, I gave him a putting lesson a couple months ago, and (wife) Nicki and him worked on me last night, and they noticed a couple things that I wasn’t doing very well.”

Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.

“I’m in a good place going into tomorrow,” Harrington said. “Hopefully, more of what I saw today or last week will go nicely tomorrow.”

Ernie Els (67) was 9 under with Duffy Waldorf (66) and Stephen Ames (69).

First-round leader Fred Funk shot a 75 a day after bettering his age by a stroke with a 65. He was tied for 26th at 4 under.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Dunlap, in 'excruciating pain,' shares Dominion lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Scott Dunlap and Fran Quinn shot 5-under 67 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' playoff-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
News & Opinion

Stricker's water ball gives Tolles lead in Tucson

BY Associated Press  — 

Steve Stricker lost the Cologuard Classic lead Saturday when he drove into the water on the par-5 18th in a closing double bogey.
Golf Central

Parel leads Diamond Resorts; Henderson T-6

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

PGA Tour Champions player Scott Parel racked up 34 points on Friday to lead the Diamond Resorts Invitational by two points over Scott Dunlap.