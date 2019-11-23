ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Scottie Scheffler chipped in for birdie on his final hole Saturday at the RSM Classic to put the finishing touches on a third-round 63 that vaulted him from a tie for 34th after two rounds and into the top 10.

Although the PGA Tour rookie will likely need a monsoon of help from front-runner Brendon Todd if he’s going to have a chance to win Sunday, he is on pace to close out what has been a textbook year.

Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and took a path to the PGA Tour via the Korn Ferry Tour with two victories on the secondary circuit. He’s been almost as prolific this fall on Tour with top-10 finishes at the season-opening Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (T-7) and the Bermuda Championship (T-7) and he hasn’t missed a cut in seven starts.

“It’s a lot easier playing when you know you have a bunch of events to play. It’s different when you come in like last summer when I know I was just getting one or two starts. It was a little more added pressure and I put too much stress on myself,” he said. “I was trying to play perfect golf and that really doesn’t work out here.”

He might not have played perfect golf this year, but it has fit perfectly into the modern path to the PGA Tour.

“It was what I was hoping for, for sure,” Scheffler said. “The only thing I would have changed is getting out [on Tour] a little quicker. I was happy with the way I played on the Korn Ferry Tour.”