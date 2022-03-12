Scottie Scheffler gets bulkhead save from drop zone at TPC Sawgrass' 17th

Getty Images

From one of the worst shots to one of the luckiest, Scottie Scheffler saw it all Saturday afternoon at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole.

After half-shanking his tee ball well right and wet, Scheffler headed to the drop zone for the second time on the day – he had also rinsed his tee shot long in Round 1, which he completed earlier on Saturday.

His third shot nearly found the drink, as well, but Scheffler's ball ran through the collar before spinning off the bulkhead and back into the second cut.

Scheffler's shots land in water at No. 17

Scheffler's shots land in water at No. 17

From, there Scheffler chipped close and sank the putt for a double bogey. He played Nos. 17 and 18 in a combined 6 over in Rounds 1-2.

