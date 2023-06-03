Scottie Scheffler is his own worst critic: 'It was tough getting up out of bed'

Scottie Scheffler has won twice in the past four months (both designated events), has 11 top-10 finishes on Tour this season, and is on a run of top-5 finishes over the past three weeks: T-5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, T-2 at the PGA Championship, T-3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Scheffler is also in his fourth start in as many weeks, and for the second-straight week, is currently first in SG: Tee to Green and last in SG: Putting — a weakness in his game that has plagued him much of this year.

Safe to say, the current world No. 1 isn't happy with what he's been putting out on the course as of late. He's struggling (for Scottie Scheffler, that is), and he's honest about it.

"I would say this morning was one of those mornings where it was tough getting up out of bed," Scheffler said after his third round at the Memorial Tournament. "Fourth week in a row, make the cut on the number, woke up. I had a crick in my neck this morning. I just wasn't feeling good getting out of bed."

The day did turnaround somewhat: After shooting over par in the first two rounds, the 26-year-old star came to some kind of compromise with his putter and fired a 4-under 68 on Saturday, including five birdies to just one bogey.

He needed just 28 putts compared to 31 in his first two rounds.

"I feel like I rolled it better today," Scheffler said. "I was really close to playing really good... I hit a lot of good putts. Definitely better than the last two days, but still not where it needs to be."

Scheffler is once again climbing the leaderboard. He's 1 under overall and T-34 as of publishing, eight off the lead. Now if he could just find that missing piece that players across the globe are all too often finding and losing (again) at a regular cadence.

For the third-consecutive day, Scheffler went to the putting green after his round. He's been tinkering with multiple putters all week, and a breakthrough feels imminent, even if the struggle is front and center at the moment.

"I feel comfortable over the ball, and hopefully, things will start improving."

"Improving" in Scheffler's definition of the term means winning, so hold please, while he figures this hiccup out. It's only a matter of time before the riddle is solved and everyone is on red alert for the guy who is his own worst critque.