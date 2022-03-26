AUSTIN, Texas – The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is as much a physical test as it is mental.

Before the final four is even played, those who remain have already played more competitive golf (five rounds) than they do during a normal PGA Tour event. And there are still two rounds remaining.

It’s a lesson Scottie Scheffler learned last year on his way to the finals.

“I think I got a little bit better of a routine in the afternoon, and also in the beginning of the week,” said Scheffler, who will face Dustin Johnson in Sunday’s semifinals. “Last year I really wanted to play well in the beginning of the week. I may have prepared a little bit too hard out here the week of, and this year I've taken it a lot easier.”

Scheffler chips in to clinch match vs. Power

Scheffler said this year’s event has been more of a mental grind than last year, when he lost to Billy Horschel in the finals. He needed six extra holes Friday in a playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick to secure his spot in the Sweet 16 and lost his Day 2 match in pool play to Tommy Fleetwood. He conceded it’s been a grind, but not physically, “I feel rested and ready to go for tomorrow,” he said.

Scheffler defeated Horschel in his Sweet 16 match, 1 up. Then, with a walk-off chip-in, he beat Seamus Power, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals to advance to the final four.