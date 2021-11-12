Scottie Scheffler shoots Memorial Park's course record in Rd. 2 of Houston Open

Getty Images

HOUSTON – Scottie Scheffler had six holes to complete his weather-delayed first round early Friday, a run that included two bogeys and a birdie for an opening 2-over 72 and a heated march to the practice range to prepare for Round 2.

“I think anger can go a few ways on the golf course. You can use it and get even more frustrated and more pissed off and you start thinking negatively. I used that anger today as a positive,” Scheffler said.  “I bogeyed No. 4 [in Round 2] and I basically told myself I've had enough of this crap. That's what I told my caddie, too, walking down No. 5 fairway.”

Full-field scores from the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Scheffler followed that “crap” with birdies at Nos. 5, 6, 8 and 9 and added two more at the 10th and 11th holes on his way to a course-record 62 to vault from the wrong side of the cut to a share of fourth place.

Scheffler said that he holds four course records including a 59 at the 2020 Northern Trust, which was played TPC Boston. At least he thinks that’s still the course record.

“I assume no one beat 59 there I hope, but you never know. If someone beat it, that stinks, but I feel like I have that one as well,” he laughed.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Big Scottie, bigger Bryson deliver for U.S.

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are a couple of big fellas who have come up big the Americans.
Golf Central

Is Scottie answer to Bryson's alt-shot formula?

BY Brentley Romine  — 

What formats would Bryson DeChambeau play, and with whom? Bryson says he'd play both, and it appears he has his partner.
Golf Central

Honest Scheffler's 'lost' ball leads to double

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scottie Scheffler lost a ball, then found it, but he took to long and made a double bogey Thursday at The Northern Trust.