Scottie Scheffler shoots Memorial Park's course record in Rd. 2 of Houston Open

HOUSTON – Scottie Scheffler had six holes to complete his weather-delayed first round early Friday, a run that included two bogeys and a birdie for an opening 2-over 72 and a heated march to the practice range to prepare for Round 2.

“I think anger can go a few ways on the golf course. You can use it and get even more frustrated and more pissed off and you start thinking negatively. I used that anger today as a positive,” Scheffler said. “I bogeyed No. 4 [in Round 2] and I basically told myself I've had enough of this crap. That's what I told my caddie, too, walking down No. 5 fairway.”

Scheffler followed that “crap” with birdies at Nos. 5, 6, 8 and 9 and added two more at the 10th and 11th holes on his way to a course-record 62 to vault from the wrong side of the cut to a share of fourth place.

Scheffler said that he holds four course records including a 59 at the 2020 Northern Trust, which was played TPC Boston. At least he thinks that’s still the course record.

“I assume no one beat 59 there I hope, but you never know. If someone beat it, that stinks, but I feel like I have that one as well,” he laughed.