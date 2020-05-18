Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland listed as co-favorites for second Maridoe event

Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler is the co-favorite for this week’s Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational 2.0, the second charity event in as many months at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

Scheffler, who beat Will Zalatoris by a shot last month, is listed by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook at 4/1 along with Viktor Hovland, who finished third in the inaugural tournament.

International Presidents Cupper Abraham Ancer has the next best odds, at 9/1, while Tour veteran Ryan Palmer is listed at 10/1. (Click here for full odds.)

Golf Central Maridoe plans encore with Spieth, Hovland Maridoe Golf Club will hold a second fundraising tournament, this one including Jordan Spieth, Tony Romo and Viktor Hovland.

Here is a look at some of the notable odds for the 54-hole tournament, which begins Tuesday:

4/1: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

9/1: Abraham Ancer

10/1: Ryan Palmer

14/1: Harry Higgs, Will Zalatoris

16/1: Sebastian Munoz

20/1: Talor Gooch

25/1: Beau Hossler

30/1: Brandon Wu, Doc Redman

40/1: Austin Cook, Davis Riley, Kramer Hickok

50/1: Andrea Pavan, Sahith Theegala, Austin Eckroat, Taylor Moore

60/1: Will Gordon, Pierceson Coody, Travis Vick, John Augenstein

80/1: Stephan Jaeger, Alvaro Ortiz, Quade Cummins, Braden Thornberry

100/1: Parker Coody, Austin Smotherman, Grant Hirschman, Kevin Dougherty, Zach Bauchou, Greg Chalmers