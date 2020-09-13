Scottie Scheffler WDs from U.S. Open after positive COVID-19 test

Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from the U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

The USGA confirmed the news on Sunday evening, adding that the 24-year-old Scheffler is back home in Dallas and is asymptomatic.

Scheffler is coming off a spectacular rookie season on Tour in which he posted seven top-10 finishes, including tying for fourth at last month's PGA Championship and finishing fifth two weeks ago at the Tour Championship. He shot 59 in the second round of The Northern Trust, the FedExCup playoff opener.

The former Texas standout has quite the USGA resume, as well. He won the 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur at Martis Camp, where he defeated Davis Riley in the final, and was a member of the victorious 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team. He also has made three U.S. Open starts, including in 2017 at Erin Hills, where he was low amateur.

“We are sorry to lose a member of the USGA family in this year’s U.S. Open field,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships. “Scottie has had a phenomenal rookie season and we look forward to welcoming him back to the U.S. Open Championship for many years to come.”

Branden Grace, who withdrew during the Barracuda Championship in late July and then missed the PGA after a positive COVID-19 test of his own, replaces Scheffler in the field.