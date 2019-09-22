It was an electric finish to the PGA Tour's first playoff in nearly a year. Here's how things ended up at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where Sebastian Munoz birdied the final hole to force a playoff and then beat Sungjae Im for his first Tour title:

Leaderboard: Sebastian Munoz (-18, won on first extra hole), Sungjae Im (-18), Byeong-Hun An (-17), Kevin Streelman (-16), Carlos Ortiz (-16)

What it means: Munoz started the day with a one-shot lead, and for much of the afternoon it appeared to be his tournament to lose. But Im rallied with three straight birdies on the back nine to overtake him, leaving Munoz in the unenviable position of needing a birdie on the hardest hole to force the Tour's first playoff since the RSM Classic in November. But his 15-footer on the 72nd hole found the bottom of the cup, and when Im missed a short par putt on the first playoff hole Munoz was left with a 4-footer for the win. The Colombian was battling to save his card at last month's Wyndham Championship, but with the win he's now exempt through the 2022 season and will make his Masters debut in April.

Round of the day: Streelman added some cash to his bank account thanks to a final-round 64, moving up 14 spots into a tie for fourth in the final standings. The veteran made nine birdies against just a single bogey, carding his lowest score of the week by three shots while recording his best result since finishing fourth at the Memorial in June.

Best of the rest: Like Streelman, Bronson Burgoon also moved into the top 10 with a strong closing round that included eight birdies en route to a 7-under 65. Burgoon birdied five of his first eight holes and ended up in a tie for sixth at 15 under, three shots out of the playoff, for his best finish since a T-2 result at the CIMB Classic nearly a year ago.

Biggest disappointment: After posting 18 under, it seemed all Im had to do to get his first Tour victory was wait. Instead the 21-year-old was on the nearby driving range when Munoz made his closing birdie putt, then couldn't get up and down from behind the green to keep the playoff going. It's another strong showing for Im, who made the Tour Championship and earned Rookie of the Year honors last year without lifting a trophy, but it's also the most painful close call of his fledgling Tour career.

Shot of the day: Only four players had birdied the 486-yard finishing hole Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson before Munoz arrived in the day's final pairing. From there he uncorked a 322-yard bomb down the middle, hit a 165-yard approach within 15 feet and made the putt when he had to.

Quote of the day: "Just speechless. I mean, Joaco (Joaquin Niemann)'s win definitely gave me the belief that I needed, the belief that I'm good enough." - Munoz