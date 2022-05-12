Sebastian Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, highlighted by 6 under four-hole stretch

Sebastian Munoz made history Thursday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, becoming the first player in PGA Tour history with multiple rounds of 60 or lower in the same season.

Munoz also shot 60 in the first round of the RSM Classic in November. However, that was on a par 70 golf course. Today’s round at TPC Craig Ranch was a 12-under-par 60 for the Colombian, which was highlighted by a 6 under stretch through four holes in the middle of his round.

Full-field scores from AT&T Byron Nelson

Munoz was 2 under as he walked to the par-5 ninth, but he quickly vaulted to the top of the leaderboard as he went eagle-birdie-birdie-eagle on holes 9-12. The world No. 73 might’ve been experiencing déjà vu, as he also eagled holes nine and 12 a year ago in the first round at this event. He shot 66 in last year’s first round and went on to finish T-55.

Munoz added birdies at 14, 16 and 17, which left him needing another eagle at the par-5 18th to shoot 59. His approach shot missed right of the green, but he was able to get up-and-down for a closing birdie and a back-nine 28.

“I started working this year with my caddie, Jose,” Munoz said about what’s changed the past few months. “I feel like ever since he got on the bag we've had good vibes. We understand each other. We kind of speak a language that we can both see our shots and our distances. So I felt like that has really helped. Besides that, just a little more consistent. Trying to avoid the big mood swings. I feel like that's huge. And we'll see how it goes.”

12 under is the lowest score relative to par in a single round in Munoz’s career, putting him into a comfortable lead so far on day one of the AT&T Byron Nelson. He’s looking for the second win of his Tour career and first since 2019, when he defeated Sungjae Im in a playoff to win the Sanderson Farms Championship. His best finish so far this season came at the aforementioned RSM Classic, where he went on to finish third.