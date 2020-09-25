Sebastian Soderberg forced to withdraw from Irish Open because of contact tracing

Sebastian Soderberg was forced to withdraw from the Irish Open after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the European Tour on Friday morning.

The contact happened before the Swedish golfer entered the tournament bubble at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, yet Soderberg was not notified until Thursday night. Despite testing negative, Soderberg, who opened in 4-over 74, could not continue to compete and now must self-isolate for 14 days in accordance with Northern Ireland public health guidelines.

"[He] will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff," the tour's statement said.

Soderberg's playing competitors, Scott Hend and amateur Tom McKibbin, were allowed to continue competing and did so Friday in a twosome.