Second-round play at the Sanderson Farms Championship was suspended by darkness Friday night in Mississippi.

The horn sounded at 8:03 p.m. ET, with much of the second wave still on the golf course at the Country Club of Jackson. The event remains behind schedule after severe weather washed out play Thursday afternoon, prompting an early restart Friday.

Fifty-seven players will return Saturday morning to compete their second rounds when play resumes at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Ben An at 12 under par leads by two shots over J.T. Poston, George McNeill, Scottie Scheffler and Tom Hoge, all of whom have completed 36 holes.

Hoge, the 18-hole co-leader following a first-round 64, finished his second round in the dark Friday night, holing a 4-footer on the ninth green to close out a 2-under 70.

Notables outside the projected 3-under cut line include Lucas Glover (-2), Cameron Smith (-2), Doug Ghim (E), Maverick McNealy (E through 12), 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia (E), and Jimmy Walker (+2).