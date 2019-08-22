After Day 1 of the Tour Championship, three share the lead at East Lake, highlighted by Xander Schauffele after an opening-round 64 vaulted him up the leaderboard. Here's a look at the second-round tee times, as Schauffele and Brooks Koepka will be in the final pairing (all times ET):

12:00 p.m. – Lucas Glover (+3), Brandt Snedeker (+1)

12:10 p.m. – Jason Kokrak (+1), Webb Simpson (E)

12:20 p.m. – Dustin Johnson (E), Marc Leishman (E)

12:30 p.m. – Chez Reavie (E), Louis Oosthuizen (E)

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Kisner (-1), Rickie Fowler (-1)

12:50 p.m. – Abraham Ancer (-2), Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

1:00 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau (-2), Charles Howell III (-2)

1:10 p.m. – Tony Finau (-3), Corey Conners (-3)

1:20 p.m. – Justin Rose (-4), Sungjae Im (-4)

1:30 p.m. – Gary Woodland (-5), Adam Scott (-5)

1:40 p.m. – Patrick Reed (-6), Jon Rahm (-6)

1:50 p.m. – Paul Casey (-6), Hideki Matsuyama (-7)

2:00 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay (-8), Matt Kuchar (-8)

2:10 p.m. – Rory McIlroy (-9), Justin Thomas (-10)

2:20 p.m. – Brooks Koepka (-10), Xander Schauffele (-10)