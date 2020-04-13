See the note Phil Mickelson left Tiger Woods after 2019 Masters win

Former Masters winners Trevor Immelman, Bubba Watson and Bernhard Langer lined up outside the scoring building to congratulate Tiger Woods after his 2019 Masters victory.

Phil Mickelson had already left Augusta National, but apparently not before he dropped off a note to the now five-time Masters champion.

On a white cocktail napkin, in black Sharpie marker, Mickelson scribbled this message and left it in Woods’ locker:

Tiger, So impressive! What a great tournament you played! So very happy for you! Phil

A photo of that note was shared by the Masters social-media account on Sunday, which would have marked the final round of this year’s tournament. The Masters has been rescheduled for Nov. 12-15.  

