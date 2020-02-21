What were Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and other Adidas Golf ambassadors wearing last week at Riviera? Collar-less shirts, loose-fitting pants, ultra-bright colors. Certainly it wasn't golf attire – right?

Wrong.

The pieces are actually part of a new collaboration between Adidas and Palace Skateboards, a London-based skate brand. The collection, which features unique takes on golf polos, pants, shoes and more, was officially released Friday morning.

"I like super smart, sharp-dressed golfers. Love that look. I just wish the trousers out here [on the PGA Tour] were a bit baggier," Palace founder Lev Tanju said in a recent interview with Golf.com. "They’re so tight. Maybe we can up the sizes of the polos on a couple of these guys, too. That’s my personal preference, which is what I do with Palace. Ultimately, I just want to make stuff that people want to wear that functions well. My hope is that people will wear these pieces in their own unique way and mix up their looks a bit."

Among the items in the collection: the Palace Golf 2.0 golf shoe ($178), a soccer-inspired spikeless shoe that resembles the classic Samba style; the Palace Polo ($98) and Palace Tee Shirt ($88), which were both worn by Adidas' player during the Genesis Invitational (Dustin Johnson is pictured above in the polo, though he didn't wear any Palace pieces at Riv); and the bright-red Palace Crew Sweatshirt ($178).

There are also several accessories available, including a baseball cap, towel and socks.

"I think there’s a lot more scope for us to do stuff," Tanju added.