'Seinfeld' group highlights notable U.S. Amateur stroke-play groupings

Newman!

The USGA has a history of creative groupings, and the upcoming U.S. Amateur, which begins Monday at Ridgewood Country Club, is not different. The best example: the stroke-play threesome of Mark Costanza from Morristown, New Jersey, Hazen Newman of Las Vegas, and Campbell Kremer of Louisville, Kentucky.

Get it? “Seinfeld” main characters George Costanza and Cosmo Kramer, and antagonist Newman.

Costanza is the most notable player of the bunch. The 33-year-old investment banker, who was born near Ridgewood, is a two-time Met Golf Association player of the year and was runner-up to Stewart Hagestad at last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur.

Newman is a rising senior at Oklahoma State and Kremer a rising junior at Kentucky. Kremer attended the same high school (St. Xavier in Louisville) as Justin Thomas.

Other notable groupings include:

• World beaters: Ludvig Aberg (2 in WAGR), Gordon Sargent (4) and Michael Thorbjornsen (6)

• The Tall Guys: Wenyi Ding (6’4), Stewart Hagestad (6’5) and Davis Womble (6’6).

• 2022 U.S. Open weekenders: Travis Vick (low am), Austin Greaser and Sam Bennett

• Summer winners: David Ford (Southern Am), Luke Clanton (North and South Am) and William Mouw (Trans-Miss Am)

• Elite Amateur Golf Series top 3: Caleb Surratt (1), Jiri Zuska (2) and Bryce Lewis (3)

Click here for complete tee times and groupings.