Seminole regular Rory McIlroy not much of an asset to GB&I Walker Cup team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It seems like a missed opportunity for the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team.

Rory McIlroy, a member of the 2007 GB&I team and an 18-time PGA Tour winner, lives in South Florida and is a regular at Seminole Golf Club, where the Walker Cup is being played this weekend. But when asked if he’d provided any course insight to the visiting team the Northern Irishman’s answer was somewhat surprising.

“I went to the dinner party a couple weekends ago with the U.S. Walker Cup captain [Nathaniel Crosby],” McIlroy laughed Friday following his round at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Golf Central Multiple Walker Cuppers battling stomach bug With the 48th Walker Cup just a day away, several players are dealing with gastrointestinal issues.

McIlroy said he played Seminole, where his father, Gerry, is a member, last week and added that the iconic course was in “really good condition.” He’s also his father’s regular partner at the annual Seminole Member-Pro.

“I think it's a wonderful experience. Even though we didn't win [the ’07 matches], it was a great experience, it was great to be a part of. Seminole's a pretty good place to play the Walker Cup,” he said.

McIlroy went 1-2-1 at the ’07 Walker Cup that was played at Royal County Down in Northern Ireland with the highlight of the week being a 4-and-2 victory over Billy Horschel in the Sunday singles session.