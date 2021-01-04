Sentry TOC odds: Dustin Johnson the betting favorite to win at Kapalua

Getty Images

In his first start since winning the Masters, Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Johnson, who has twice won the year opener at Kapalua while adding four other top-7 finishes in the limited-field event, is listed at +650 odds to win, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

Just behind Johnson is Justin Thomas at +750 odds and Jon Rahm, who will be playing his first event with Callaway clubs and balls, at +850.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win the Sentry TOC:

+650: Dustin Johnson

+750: Justin Thomas

+850: Jon Rahm

+1000: Xander Schauffele

+1100: Bryson DeChambeau

+1700: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

+2000: Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

+2500: Collin Morikawa

+3000: Harris English, Daniel Berger

+4000: Abe Ancer, Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

+5000: Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner, Cam Smith, Billy Horschel

Click here for complete odds.

