Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: World No. 1 Jon Rahm favorite to kick off '22

The PGA Tour is back.

After a six-week lull following the conclusion of the fall schedule, 2022 will kick off with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where 39 of the 40 eligible players will tee it up at Kapalua for the winner's only event.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm is PointsBet's favorite at +750. The Spainard hasn't made a start on Tour since the season-opening Fortinet Championship in September - where he missed the cut - and hasn't played competitively since missing the cut in October's Andalucia Masters.

Justin Thomas (+850) follows Rahm with the second-best odds and then champion golfer of the year Collin Morikawa (+1000) will make his first start since fumbling a 54-hole six-shot lead at the Hero World Challenge to Viktor Hovland (+1200) and missing a chance to become the second fastest-ever to world No. 1 since Tiger Woods.

The rest of the odds are listed below.

Bryson DeChambeau, Hovland +1200

Xander Schauffele +1300

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Sam Burns +1600

Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger +2000

Cameron Smith, Sung-Jae Im +2200

Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka +2500

Abraham Ancer +2800

Harris English +3000

Marc Leishman, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch +3300

Kevin Na, Billy Horschel, Seamus Power +6000

Si Woo Kim, Max Homa, Cameron Champ +7000

Lucas Herbert +9000

Branden Grace, Erik Van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo +10000

Phil Mickelson, Kevin Kisner, K.H. Lee, Cameron Davis +12500

Lucas Glover, Matt Jones +15000

Stewart Cink +20000