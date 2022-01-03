Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: World No. 1 Jon Rahm favorite to kick off '22

The PGA Tour is back.
After a six-week lull following the conclusion of the fall schedule, 2022 will kick off with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where 39 of the 40 eligible players will tee it up at Kapalua for the winner's only event.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm is PointsBet's favorite at +750. The Spainard hasn't made a start on Tour since the season-opening Fortinet Championship in September - where he missed the cut - and hasn't played competitively since missing the cut in October's Andalucia Masters.
Justin Thomas (+850) follows Rahm with the second-best odds and then champion golfer of the year Collin Morikawa (+1000) will make his first start since fumbling a 54-hole six-shot lead at the Hero World Challenge to Viktor Hovland (+1200) and missing a chance to become the second fastest-ever to world No. 1 since Tiger Woods.
The rest of the odds are listed below.
Bryson DeChambeau, Hovland +1200
Xander Schauffele +1300
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Sam Burns +1600
Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger +2000
Cameron Smith, Sung-Jae Im +2200
Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka +2500
Abraham Ancer +2800
Harris English +3000
Marc Leishman, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch +3300
Kevin Na, Billy Horschel, Seamus Power +6000
Si Woo Kim, Max Homa, Cameron Champ +7000
Lucas Herbert +9000
Branden Grace, Erik Van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo +10000
Phil Mickelson, Kevin Kisner, K.H. Lee, Cameron Davis +12500
Lucas Glover, Matt Jones +15000
Stewart Cink +20000