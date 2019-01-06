Tournament of Champions purse payout: Xander clears $1.3 million

Xander Schauffele
Prize money payouts and FedExCup points breakdowns for all 33 players at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, including winner Xander Schauffele:

Finish Player FedEx Money
1 Xander Schauffele 500 $1,300,000
2 Gary Woodland 300 759,000
3 Justin Thomas 190 475,000
4 Dustin Johnson 115 305,333
4 Marc Leishman 115 305,333
4 Rory McIlroy 115 305,333
7 Bryson DeChambeau 90 218,000
8 Patton Kizzire 80 191,000
8 Jon Rahm 80 191,000
8 Webb Simpson 80 191,000
11 Cameron Champ 67.5 162,500
11 Kevin Tway 67.5 162,500
13 Jason Day 60 147,000
14 Charles Howell III 56 132,000
14 Andrew Putnam 56 132,000
16 Paul Casey 52 113,000
16 Troy Merritt 52 113,000
18 Ian Poulter 49 102,000
19 Brice Garnett 45 92,333
19 Matt Kuchar 45 92,333
19 Scott Piercy 45 92,333
22 Andrew Landry 40 82,500
22 Brandt Snedeker 40 82,500
24 Brooks Koepka 37 78,000
25 Billy Horschel 34.75 74,000
25 Patrick Reed 34.75 74,000
27 Keegan Bradley 30.25 68,250
27 Francesco Molinari 30.25 68,250
27 Ted Potter, Jr. 30.25 68,250
27 Aaron Wise 30.25 68,250
31 Bubba Watson 26.5 65,000
32 Michael Kim 24.25 63,500
32 Satoshi Kodaira 24.25 63,500

