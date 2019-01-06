Prize money payouts and FedExCup points breakdowns for all 33 players at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, including winner Xander Schauffele:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Money
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|500
|$1,300,000
|2
|Gary Woodland
|300
|759,000
|3
|Justin Thomas
|190
|475,000
|4
|Dustin Johnson
|115
|305,333
|4
|Marc Leishman
|115
|305,333
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|115
|305,333
|7
|Bryson DeChambeau
|90
|218,000
|8
|Patton Kizzire
|80
|191,000
|8
|Jon Rahm
|80
|191,000
|8
|Webb Simpson
|80
|191,000
|11
|Cameron Champ
|67.5
|162,500
|11
|Kevin Tway
|67.5
|162,500
|13
|Jason Day
|60
|147,000
|14
|Charles Howell III
|56
|132,000
|14
|Andrew Putnam
|56
|132,000
|16
|Paul Casey
|52
|113,000
|16
|Troy Merritt
|52
|113,000
|18
|Ian Poulter
|49
|102,000
|19
|Brice Garnett
|45
|92,333
|19
|Matt Kuchar
|45
|92,333
|19
|Scott Piercy
|45
|92,333
|22
|Andrew Landry
|40
|82,500
|22
|Brandt Snedeker
|40
|82,500
|24
|Brooks Koepka
|37
|78,000
|25
|Billy Horschel
|34.75
|74,000
|25
|Patrick Reed
|34.75
|74,000
|27
|Keegan Bradley
|30.25
|68,250
|27
|Francesco Molinari
|30.25
|68,250
|27
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|30.25
|68,250
|27
|Aaron Wise
|30.25
|68,250
|31
|Bubba Watson
|26.5
|65,000
|32
|Michael Kim
|24.25
|63,500
|32
|Satoshi Kodaira
|24.25
|63,500