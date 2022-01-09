Cameron Smith earned a return trip to Maui and a whole bunch of money with his victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

In addition to capturing the first spot in next year's winners-only event, Smith claimed nearly $1.5 million in prize money and the standard 500 FedExCup points.

The 28-year-old Aussie took home his fourth career PGA Tour title and moved to third in this season's FEC points standings.

But he wasn't the only player who left the island happy.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who competed on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.