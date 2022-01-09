Sentry Tournament of Champions payout: Cameron Smith earns more than return trip

Getty Images

Cameron Smith earned a return trip to Maui and a whole bunch of money with his victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

In addition to capturing the first spot in next year's winners-only event, Smith claimed nearly $1.5 million in prize money and the standard 500 FedExCup points.

The 28-year-old Aussie took home his fourth career PGA Tour title and moved to third in this season's FEC points standings.

But he wasn't the only player who left the island happy.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who competed on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Cameron Smith

500.00

1,476,000.00

2

Jon Rahm

300.00

810,000.00

3

Matt Jones

190.00

515,000.00

4

Patrick Cantlay

135.00

400,000.00

T5

Daniel Berger

100.00

286,000.00

T5

Collin Morikawa

100.00

286,000.00

T5

Justin Thomas

100.00

286,000.00

T8

Sungjae Im

82.50

217,500.00

T8

Kevin Kisner

82.50

217,500.00

T10

Cam Davis

72.50

188,000.00

T10

Marc Leishman

72.50

188,000.00

12

Xander Schauffele

65.00

170,000.00

T13

Hideki Matsuyama

58.50

155,000.00

T13

Kevin Na

58.50

155,000.00

T15

Talor Gooch

52.00

132,500.00

T15

Max Homa

52.00

132,500.00

T15

Seamus Power

52.00

132,500.00

T15

Patrick Reed

52.00

132,500.00

T19

Sam Burns

46.00

123,000.00

T19

Tony Finau

46.00

123,000.00

T21

Stewart Cink

42.00

119,000.00

T21

Jordan Spieth

42.00

119,000.00

T23

Billy Horschel

38.00

115,500.00

T23

Si Woo Kim

38.00

115,500.00

T25

Bryson DeChambeau

34.00

113,000.00

T25

Garrick Higgo

34.00

113,000.00

T25

Erik van Rooyen

34.00

113,000.00

T28

Joel Dahmen

30.25

110,500.00

T28

Brooks Koepka

30.25

110,500.00

T30

Harris English

26.50

108,000.00

T30

Viktor Hovland

26.50

108,000.00

T30

Phil Mickelson

26.50

108,000.00

T33

Branden Grace

22.75

105,500.00

T33

K.H. Lee

22.75

105,500.00

T35

Abraham Ancer

20.50

103,500.00

T35

Lucas Glover

20.50

103,500.00

37

Lucas Herbert

19.00

102,000.00

38

Jason Kokrak

18.00

101,000.00

