Sergio Garcia changes mind, holding off resigning from DP World Tour, Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia would like to redact his previous comments; he doesn’t want to quit the DP World Tour or the Ryder Cup after all. At least not yet anyway.

While venting to Spanish reporters after The Open at St. Andrews, Garcia shared that he “would probably leave” the European circuit, a move that would disqualify him from future Ryder Cup teams, because he didn’t feel loved by the DPWT and his peers on the tour.

“I have given more than half my life to the European Tour, and I wanted to continue playing it,” Garcia said then, “but I am not going to be where they don't want me.”

Garcia has since now changed his mind. Speaking to ESPN.com’s Michael Collins, Garcia said Monday that while his plan is to continue to play LIV Golf events, he also recently told DPWT CEO Keith Pelley that he wants to continue to be a member of the DPWT, fulfill his minimum number of events and hopefully qualify for next year’s European Ryder Cup team.

Pelley’s response, according to Garcia: “That's great, but we got to do what's best for us. We'll see what that is.”

Garcia added that recent comments by fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, who said it “bothers” him that Garcia would potentially not be able to play the Ryder Cup, and conversations with other DPWT players showed him that he’s not as unloved as he thought after making the decision to join the Saudi-backed league.

“I'm going to hold off on [resigning DPWT membership],” Garcia explained. “I want to at least see what's happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts, see what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there. If I agree with what they [are], I'll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we'll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind.”