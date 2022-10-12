The DP World Tour confirmed Tuesday that Sergio Garcia has been fined for not providing an explanation for his withdrawal after the first round of last month’s BMW PGA Championship.

According to the European circuit’s handbook, Garcia needed to provide “emergency reasons or medical circumstances deemed reasonable” to justify his withdrawal. Officials do not publish fine amounts.

Play was halted during Round 1 at the BMW PGA following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and there was no play on Friday at Wentworth Club. The event was shortened to 54 holes, but when the second round resumed on Saturday, Garcia was photographed on the sidelines of the University of Texas football game in Austin.

Garcia also appears poised to forfeit his DP World Tour membership. He’s played just three European events this season: Dubai Desert Classic, BMW International and the BMW PGA. The minimum to maintain membership is four events, including three Rolex Series events, along with a tournament in his home country, which Garcia has not played.

Losing his European membership would mean Garcia, who is playing the LIV Golf event in Jeddah this week, would not be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup.

Players who have joined LIV Golf can continue to play DP World Tour events until a legal challenge in a United Kingdom court is heard in February 2023. Garcia, who holds lifetime membership on the European circuit with 14 career victories, can continue to play DP World Tour events, but he would not earn points toward qualifying for next year’s European Ryder Cup team.