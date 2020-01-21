Seven top-10 players highlight initial Augusta National Women's Amateur field

Seven of the top-10 female amateurs in the world are among the 65 players who have committed to the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

That group includes top-ranked Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a freshman at South Carolina by way of France, and Wake Forest junior Emilia Migliaccio, who is the highest-ranked American in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking at No. 7.

Invitations began arriving in players’ mailboxes earlier this month. The final field for the April 1-4 event in Augusta, Georgia, will include 72 players.

“It is with great excitement that we have begun the process of assembling the field for the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “An invitation to this championship represents another impressive achievement for the top players in the women’s amateur game. We look forward to welcoming the field to Augusta in April and remain steadfast in our belief that this event – highlighted by these talented players – will impact and grow interest in the sport in a meaningful way.”

The first two rounds of the 54-hole stroke-play tournament will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club. The top 30 players after 36 holes will advance to the April 4 final round at Augusta National. The day prior to the final round, all players will play an official practice round on the host course of the Masters.

Last year’s inaugural champion, Jennifer Kupcho, now plays on the LPGA, as does runner-up Maria Fassi. Zoe Campos, who shared fifth last year, is the only returning player who finished in the top 10 in 2019.

Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (2), Slovenia’s Pia Babnik (5), Germany’s Leonie Harm (8), Americans Rose Zhang (12) and Kaitlyn Papp (14), Thailand’s Jaravee Boonchant (18), Australia’s Gabi Ruffels (19) and Philippines’ Bianca Pagdanganan (23) are the only top-25 players not yet committed. Six of the seven automatically-exempt players have yet to commit.

NBC Sports will televise three hours of the final round (noon-3 p.m. ET). Golf Channel will deliver on-site highlights, live reports and news coverage throughout the event.

Here is the current field as of Jan. 21:

Hanna Alberto, Kingwood, Texas (8)

Zoe Campos, West Hills, Calif. (8)

Abbey Carlson, Lake Mary, Fla. (8)

Hailee Cooper, Montgomery, Texas (8)

Allisen Corpuz, Honolulu, Hawaii (8)

Amanda Doherty, Atlanta, Ga. (8)

Caterina Don, Turin, Italy (9)

Isabella Fierro, Merida, Mexico (#)

Karen Fredgaard, Asserbo, Denmark (9)

Annabell Fuller, London, England (9)

Mariel Galdiano, Pearl City, Hawaii (8)

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (#)

Sofia Garcia, Asuncion, Paraguay (9)

Amelia Garvey, Christchurch, New Zealand (9)

Allyson Geer-Park, Brighton, Mich. (8)

Linn Grant, Helsingborg, Sweden (9)

Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (8)

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (8)

Paris Hilinski, La Quinta, Calif. (#)

Emilee Hoffman, Sacramento, Calif. (8)

Isabella Holpfer, Olbendorf, Austria (9)

Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei (9)

Yu-Sang Hou, Chinese Taipei (9)

Lily May Humphreys, Sudbury, England (9)

Julia Johnson, St. Gabriel, La. (8)

Tsubasa Kajitani, Okayana, Japan (9)

Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (8)

Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (8)

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (8)

Grace Kim, New South Wales, Australia (#)

Paula Kirner, Lorsch, Germany (9)

Ingrid Lindblad, Halmstad, Sweden (9)

Siyun Liu, Shanghai, China (#)

Clarisse Louis, Brussels, Belgium (9)

Candice Mahe, Gourin, France (9)

Lucie Malchirand, Carnoux, France (9)

Olivia Mehaffey, Banbridge, Northern Ireland (9)

Alexa Melton, Covina, Calif. (8)

Emilia Migliaccio, Raleigh, N.C. (8)

Michaela Morard, Hunstville, Ala. (8)

Benedetta Moresco, Caldogno, Italy (9)

Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (8)

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, Calif. (#)

Alessia Nobilio, Milan, Italy (9)

Tristyn Nowlin, Richmond, Ky. (8)

Emilie Paltinieri, Milan, Italy (9)

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (8)

Pimnipa Panthong, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand (9)

Brooke Riley, Manteca, Calif. (8)

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Carqueiranne, France (9)

Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (8)

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (8)

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (8)

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (8)

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (8)

Emma Spitz, Goellersdorf, Austria (9)

Natalie Srinivasan, Spartanburg, S.C. (8)

Maja Stark, Abbekas, Sweden (9)

Karoline Stormo, Tvedestrand, Norway (9)

Kaleigh Telfer, Kyalami, South Africa (#)

Emily Toy, Cornwall, England (3)

Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England (9)

Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (8)

Chia Yen Wu, Chinese Taipei (9)

Agustina Zeballos, Buenos Aires, Argentina (9)

Key: 3. Winner of the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship; 8. Top 30 U.S. players who are not otherwise qualified, based on the final 2019 Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking; 9. After the previous qualifications, the 30 highest-ranked players not otherwise qualified, based on the final 2019 Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking; #Remaining positions filled by invitation of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship Committee.