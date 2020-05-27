The Shell's Wonderful World of Golf matches on Golf Channel this week

Henry Cotton won three Open Championships, in 1934, '37 and '48. He helped Great Britain and Ireland win the second Ryder Cup matches, in 1929, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1980.

If you enjoy watching the game's early greats compete, players you might never have seen before or just missed in their primes, Golf Channel has a treat for you this week.

Beginning Thursday, Golf Channel will be showcasing some classic Shell's Wonderful World of Golf matches, featuring legendary players and some unforgettable venues.

Cotton battling Gene Sarazen on the Old Course. Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler at Pine Valley. And stars like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Sam Snead, all in action.

Here's a rundown of the matches set to re-air this week: