The Shell's Wonderful World of Golf matches on Golf Channel this week

Getty Images

Henry Cotton won three Open Championships, in 1934, '37 and '48. He helped Great Britain and Ireland win the second Ryder Cup matches, in 1929, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1980.

If you enjoy watching the game's early greats compete, players you might never have seen before or just missed in their primes, Golf Channel has a treat for you this week.

Beginning Thursday, Golf Channel will be showcasing some classic Shell's Wonderful World of Golf matches, featuring legendary players and some unforgettable venues.

Cotton battling Gene Sarazen on the Old Course. Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler at Pine Valley. And stars like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Sam Snead, all in action.

Here's a rundown of the matches set to re-air this week:

Shell's Wonderful World of Golf on Golf Channel
Air date Match Location
May 28, 11 a.m. ET 1969: Frank Beard vs. Doug Sanders vs. Arnold Palmer PGA National, Palm Beach, Fla.
May 28, noon ET 2000: Jack Nicklaus vs. Gary Player Sunningdale, Berkshire, Eng.
May 29, 11 a.m. ET 1962: Gene Sarazen vs. Henry Cotton Old Course, St. Andrews, Scot.
May 30, 11 a.m. ET 1968: Roberto DeVicenzo vs. Sam Snead Congressional CC, Bethesda, Md.
May 30, noon ET 1968: Arnold Palmer vs. Julius Boros Cotton Bay, Eleuthera, The Bahamas
May 31, 11 a.m. ET 1962: Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler Pine Valley, Pine Valley, N.J.
May 31, noon ET 1969: Arnold Palmer vs. Chi Chi Rodriguez vs. Gay Brewer El Conquistador, Fajardo, P.R.

