Tiger Woods was travelling approximately 83 mph when his Genesis SUV accelerated across a median and through the oncoming lane of traffic before crashing into a tree on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters Wednesday that the “primary factor [of the accident] was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions.” According to data from the black box in Woods’ SUV, he was traveling 84-87 mph at the time of the accident in a 45-mph zone. He was traveling an estimated 75 mph when his car hit a tree.

Villanueva also explained why Woods was not charged with any crime or issued a citation for speeding or reckless driving.

“You need witnesses or a law enforcement officer to see it happening to issue a citation. You need a human being to witness it,” said Villanueva, who also explained the need for multiple violations to charge someone with reckless driving.

Tiger Woods collision graphic provided by the L.A. County Sheriff's department.

Villanueva said Woods and his representatives were cooperative with the investigation and provided permission to share the report with the public.

“I am so grateful to both the good [S]amaritans who came to assist me and called 911,” Woods tweeted. “I am also thankful to the LASD deputies and LA firefighter/paramedics especially LA Sheriff’s deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine No. 106 fire paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.”

The law enforcement theory is that Woods inadvertently hit the accelerator, not the break, after crossing into the median and deputies also believe he attempted to correct his steering before the collision. According to the data collected, there was no breaking at the time of the accident and “99 percent acceleration.”

Deputies also reviewed video of Woods leaving the resort where he was staying that day and along the route to where the accident occurred and that there was “no evidence of increased speed or rushed behavior,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff also said there was no evidence of impairment at the time of the accident or afterwards when Woods was interviewed by deputies in the hospital.

“No odor of alcohol and no sign of any narcotics,” Villanueva said.

The sheriff confirmed that a warrant was not issued to check Woods’ phone records at the time of the accident.

Woods returned home to South Florida last month following multiple surgeries to his right leg and he has been in contact with other players the last few weeks, including Rory McIlroy.

“I went over and saw him. Spent a couple hours with him, which was nice," McIlroy said Tuesdy at Augusta National. "It was good to see him. It was good to see him in decent spirits."