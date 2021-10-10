Shriners Children's Open payout: Sungjae Im hits jackpot in Las Vegas

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Shriners Children's Open winner Sungjae Im and the rest of the players who made the cut at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Sungjae Im 500 1,260,000 2 Matthew Wolff 300 763,000 3 Marc Leishman 145 371,000 3 Rory Sabbatini 145 371,000 3 Adam Schenk 145 371,000 6 Lanto Griffin 95 245,000 6 Adam Hadwin 95 245,000 8 Hayden Buckley 80 204,750 8 Harry Hall 0 204,750 8 Aaron Wise 80 204,750 11 Talor Gooch 65 162,750 11 Martin Laird 65 162,750 11 Andrew Putnam 65 162,750 14 Sam Burns 51 113,750 14 Tom Hoge 51 113,750 14 K.H. Lee 51 113,750 14 Matthew NeSmith 51 113,750 14 Louis Oosthuizen 51 113,750 14 Chad Ramey 51 113,750 14 Matt Wallace 51 113,750 21 Russell Henley 41 79,217 21 Seamus Power 41 79,217 21 Danny Willett 41 79,217 24 Joel Dahmen 36 61,950 24 Taylor Moore 36 61,950 24 Jimmy Walker 36 61,950 27 Cam Davis 27 46,944 27 Chesson Hadley 27 46,944 27 Harry Higgs 27 46,944 27 Lee Hodges 27 46,944 27 Matt Jones 27 46,944 27 Sung Kang 27 46,944 27 Robert Streb 27 46,944 27 Kevin Yu 0 46,944 35 Matt Kuchar 19 34,860 35 Nate Lashley 19 34,860 35 Adam Scott 19 34,860 35 J.J. Spaun 19 34,860 35 Camilo Villegas 19 34,860 40 Corey Conners 15 28,350 40 Doug Ghim 15 28,350 40 Joaquin Niemann 15 28,350 40 Mito Pereira 15 28,350 44 Charley Hoffman 11 23,450 44 Viktor Hovland 11 23,450 44 Mark Hubbard 11 23,450 47 Emiliano Grillo 8 17,928 47 Carlos Ortiz 8 17,928 47 Taylor Pendrith 8 17,928 47 Greyson Sigg 8 17,928 47 Alex Smalley 8 17,928 47 Kevin Streelman 8 17,928 47 Nick Taylor 8 17,928 47 Charles Howell III 8 17,928 47 Richy Werenski 8 17,928 56 Wyndham Clark 5 15,820 56 Brandon Hagy 5 15,820 56 Trey Mullinax 5 15,820 56 Davis Riley 5 15,820 56 Hudson Swafford 5 15,820 56 Michael Thompson 5 15,820 56 Cameron Tringale 5 15,820 56 Nick Watney 5 15,820 64 Anirban Lahiri 4 15,190 65 Jonas Blixt 4 14,980 65 Henrik Norlander 4 14,980 67 Lucas Glover 3 14,560 67 Brooks Koepka 3 14,560 67 Hideki Matsuyama 3 14,560 67 Francesco Molinari 3 14,560 71 Graeme McDowell 3 14,210 72 Bill Haas 3 14,070