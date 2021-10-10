Shriners Children's Open payout: Sungjae Im hits jackpot in Las Vegas

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Shriners Children's Open winner Sungjae Im and the rest of the players who made the cut at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Sungjae Im
|500
|1,260,000
|2
|Matthew Wolff
|300
|763,000
|3
|Marc Leishman
|145
|371,000
|3
|Rory Sabbatini
|145
|371,000
|3
|Adam Schenk
|145
|371,000
|6
|Lanto Griffin
|95
|245,000
|6
|Adam Hadwin
|95
|245,000
|8
|Hayden Buckley
|80
|204,750
|8
|Harry Hall
|0
|204,750
|8
|Aaron Wise
|80
|204,750
|11
|Talor Gooch
|65
|162,750
|11
|Martin Laird
|65
|162,750
|11
|Andrew Putnam
|65
|162,750
|14
|Sam Burns
|51
|113,750
|14
|Tom Hoge
|51
|113,750
|14
|K.H. Lee
|51
|113,750
|14
|Matthew NeSmith
|51
|113,750
|14
|Louis Oosthuizen
|51
|113,750
|14
|Chad Ramey
|51
|113,750
|14
|Matt Wallace
|51
|113,750
|21
|Russell Henley
|41
|79,217
|21
|Seamus Power
|41
|79,217
|21
|Danny Willett
|41
|79,217
|24
|Joel Dahmen
|36
|61,950
|24
|Taylor Moore
|36
|61,950
|24
|Jimmy Walker
|36
|61,950
|27
|Cam Davis
|27
|46,944
|27
|Chesson Hadley
|27
|46,944
|27
|Harry Higgs
|27
|46,944
|27
|Lee Hodges
|27
|46,944
|27
|Matt Jones
|27
|46,944
|27
|Sung Kang
|27
|46,944
|27
|Robert Streb
|27
|46,944
|27
|Kevin Yu
|0
|46,944
|35
|Matt Kuchar
|19
|34,860
|35
|Nate Lashley
|19
|34,860
|35
|Adam Scott
|19
|34,860
|35
|J.J. Spaun
|19
|34,860
|35
|Camilo Villegas
|19
|34,860
|40
|Corey Conners
|15
|28,350
|40
|Doug Ghim
|15
|28,350
|40
|Joaquin Niemann
|15
|28,350
|40
|Mito Pereira
|15
|28,350
|44
|Charley Hoffman
|11
|23,450
|44
|Viktor Hovland
|11
|23,450
|44
|Mark Hubbard
|11
|23,450
|47
|Emiliano Grillo
|8
|17,928
|47
|Carlos Ortiz
|8
|17,928
|47
|Taylor Pendrith
|8
|17,928
|47
|Greyson Sigg
|8
|17,928
|47
|Alex Smalley
|8
|17,928
|47
|Kevin Streelman
|8
|17,928
|47
|Nick Taylor
|8
|17,928
|47
|Charles Howell III
|8
|17,928
|47
|Richy Werenski
|8
|17,928
|56
|Wyndham Clark
|5
|15,820
|56
|Brandon Hagy
|5
|15,820
|56
|Trey Mullinax
|5
|15,820
|56
|Davis Riley
|5
|15,820
|56
|Hudson Swafford
|5
|15,820
|56
|Michael Thompson
|5
|15,820
|56
|Cameron Tringale
|5
|15,820
|56
|Nick Watney
|5
|15,820
|64
|Anirban Lahiri
|4
|15,190
|65
|Jonas Blixt
|4
|14,980
|65
|Henrik Norlander
|4
|14,980
|67
|Lucas Glover
|3
|14,560
|67
|Brooks Koepka
|3
|14,560
|67
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3
|14,560
|67
|Francesco Molinari
|3
|14,560
|71
|Graeme McDowell
|3
|14,210
|72
|Bill Haas
|3
|14,070