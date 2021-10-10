Shriners Children's Open payout: Sungjae Im hits jackpot in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Shriners Children's Open winner Sungjae Im and the rest of the players who made the cut at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Sungjae Im 500 1,260,000
2 Matthew Wolff 300 763,000
3 Marc Leishman 145 371,000
3 Rory Sabbatini 145 371,000
3 Adam Schenk 145 371,000
6 Lanto Griffin 95 245,000
6 Adam Hadwin 95 245,000
8 Hayden Buckley 80 204,750
8 Harry Hall 0 204,750
8 Aaron Wise 80 204,750
11 Talor Gooch 65 162,750
11 Martin Laird 65 162,750
11 Andrew Putnam 65 162,750
14 Sam Burns 51 113,750
14 Tom Hoge 51 113,750
14 K.H. Lee 51 113,750
14 Matthew NeSmith 51 113,750
14 Louis Oosthuizen 51 113,750
14 Chad Ramey 51 113,750
14 Matt Wallace 51 113,750
21 Russell Henley 41 79,217
21 Seamus Power 41 79,217
21 Danny Willett 41 79,217
24 Joel Dahmen 36 61,950
24 Taylor Moore 36 61,950
24 Jimmy Walker 36 61,950
27 Cam Davis 27 46,944
27 Chesson Hadley 27 46,944
27 Harry Higgs 27 46,944
27 Lee Hodges 27 46,944
27 Matt Jones 27 46,944
27 Sung Kang 27 46,944
27 Robert Streb 27 46,944
27 Kevin Yu 0 46,944
35 Matt Kuchar 19 34,860
35 Nate Lashley 19 34,860
35 Adam Scott 19 34,860
35 J.J. Spaun 19 34,860
35 Camilo Villegas 19 34,860
40 Corey Conners 15 28,350
40 Doug Ghim 15 28,350
40 Joaquin Niemann 15 28,350
40 Mito Pereira 15 28,350
44 Charley Hoffman 11 23,450
44 Viktor Hovland 11 23,450
44 Mark Hubbard 11 23,450
47 Emiliano Grillo 8 17,928
47 Carlos Ortiz 8 17,928
47 Taylor Pendrith 8 17,928
47 Greyson Sigg 8 17,928
47 Alex Smalley 8 17,928
47 Kevin Streelman 8 17,928
47 Nick Taylor 8 17,928
47 Charles Howell III 8 17,928
47 Richy Werenski 8 17,928
56 Wyndham Clark 5 15,820
56 Brandon Hagy 5 15,820
56 Trey Mullinax 5 15,820
56 Davis Riley 5 15,820
56 Hudson Swafford 5 15,820
56 Michael Thompson 5 15,820
56 Cameron Tringale 5 15,820
56 Nick Watney 5 15,820
64 Anirban Lahiri 4 15,190
65 Jonas Blixt 4 14,980
65 Henrik Norlander 4 14,980
67 Lucas Glover 3 14,560
67 Brooks Koepka 3 14,560
67 Hideki Matsuyama 3 14,560
67 Francesco Molinari 3 14,560
71 Graeme McDowell 3 14,210
72 Bill Haas 3 14,070

